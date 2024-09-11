Local communities remember 9/11

(ABC 6 News) — Across the ABC 6 News viewing area, there have been a number of communities remembering the events and the lives lost on September 11th, 2001.

In Stewartville, the Fire Department lowered an American flag from a fire truck and held a ceremony to remember the 343 firefighters along with police, EMTs, paramedics, and others who died.

Courtesy of Stewartville Fire and Rescue Facebook

State buildings across Iowa and Minnesota also lowered their flags to half staff, including Albert Lea, which can be viewed in the video below:

More communities have events planned during the evening to memorialize the day. To see a list of those events, click here.