Local college creates program for students going into the surgical field

Rochester Community and Technological College (RCTC) has created a program for students to get to experience what it’s like in the operating room of a hospital.

This specific program is directed towards students who have an interest in surgical technology or becoming a surgical assistant. It’s also meant to give those students a first hand look at what working in these fields might be like. To do that — students who take part in the program got to work with all sorts of equipment — from using cameras to grab items as if they were inside the body to using stitching to bring tissue back together. For one student, Kaylei Karow, the hands-on experience was a valuable look at what these fields look like on a day to day basis. “Something that is really big for me is how hands on we get to be with our instructors correcting us, of course, and supporting us all the way; it’s really beneficial.”

This program is also designed to give students a head start ahead of the rest of the courses they will take once they attend college. As of now, there is no word on the future of this program, but it will most likely be around long-term. According to RCTC, surgical technology is one of the fastest growing fields of work nationwide. In addition, there are also several traveling surgical tech positions open due to how short staffed a lot of hospitals are.