Local businesses struggle as egg inflation and recall continues

(ABC 6 News) – Between national egg recalls and rising costs, some small businesses are struggling in Southeastern Minnesota.

“It’s a battle right now but we’re working, working and working to keep everything as full as we possibly can,” said Rodney Clauson, the store manager of Preston Foods in Preston.

Clauson says the grocery store is having a hard time getting their hands on the popular food item.

“We are experiencing a lack of availability on the eggs. We’re supporting local egg distributors in the area. We’re not involved in any of the recalls or anything like that,” Clauson said.

That lack of availability has forced them to raise egg prices, and they expect that to continue.

“As it is right now, it’s gone a little bit, but we got manufacturers that allow us to keep the prices low, and I don’t foresee us going any higher than everyone else in the area,” said Clauson.

The prices of eggs not only affects the grocery store, but the Sweet Stop and Sandwich Shoppe, a nearby restaurant as well.

“We got a lot of products here that require eggs, so without us not being able to have…or we have the eggs but the price is being up there so high makes it hard for us to provide a decent price to our customers,” said the owner Brenda Eickhoff.

Eickhoff says they are considering raising prices themselves, but worry about the impact it could have on business.

“I’m worried that it might scare people off with us having to raise prices of our eggs or just because of our eggs, but I’m hoping that doesn’t happen,” Eickhoff said.

Preston Foods says they expect prices of their eggs to go up to $6.49 on Monday. They were previously at $4.99.