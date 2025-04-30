Local businesses prepare for Hwy 14 construction

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – Starting Monday, motorists in Rochester can expect slowdowns along parts of Highway 14 as MnDOT works on sidewalk improvements.

Meanwhile, around a dozen local businesses in the area prepare for that construction to affect their operations.

Shariff Aidruss, owner and sole operator of Shariff’s Auto Repairs, has owned his shop along Highway 14 and 7th Ave SE since 2011. Despite the busy and sometimes congested traffic, he says it’s a good location.

Shariff and many other local businesses along the highway expect the upcoming construction to slow business, but hope it won’t be by too much.

“The slower the traffic is, the people who want service are gonna get late, and people are always in a hurry, they want to come and go,” said Shariff.

From Highway 52 to Crossroads Dr. SW and 3rd Ave SE to Marion Rd, MnDOT crews will be working on sidewalk repairs and replacements, crosswalk improvements and new pedestrian ramps.

Traffic will not be detoured during construction, but drivers should expect delays as lanes will be closed. There will also be temporary sidewalk and bike lane closures. Signs along these routes will guide pedestrians safely around construction.

The work will begin on May 5 and is expected to last until August 4.

For small business owners like Shariff, who is the primary breadwinner for his five children in Kenya, that’s a long time to have business disrupted.

“Financially of course you’re gonna go down,” said Shariff. “You have to pay the RPU, you have to pay the gas, you have to pay the bills. Obviously if you don’t have enough income, you’re gonna be down too.”

Shariff says he was given a brochure to notify him of the construction, but thinks more should have been done to consider the businesses in the area, like having someone knock on the door to explain exactly how they will be affected.