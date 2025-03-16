Local boy scout troop collects food for Pine Island Sharing Shelves

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – Boy Scout troop 69 in Pine Island collected food at the Island Market on Saturday.

All food donated will go to Pine Island Sharing Shelves, a food shelf that has been looking for donations as their shelves have been emptying.

It’s apart of the yearly “Scouting for Food” food drive that all scout troops in the area participate in.

“It’s a great way that we can get the scouts active and in the community and helping those in need,” Andre Ringle, scout master for Troop 69. “In this particular case, the scouts do all the planning for this event, so they contacted everyone that they need to, set up all the flyers and everything. So it’s a great chance for them to learn leadership as well as helping out those in the community.”

If you are interested in donating to Pine Island Sharing Shelves, you can drop off donations Tuesdays from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. or Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., or give them a call at 507-722-1331.

You can also check out their Facebook page for more information.