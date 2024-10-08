Local 49 endorses Brad Finstad

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The November election is fast approaching, and now Congressman Brad Finstad is receiving a new endorsement from a business in Rochester.

The GOP candidate is running for reelection in the 1st Congressional District, and the endorsement comes from the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 49. It represents 15,000 heavy equipment operators across Minnesota.

“I’m very honored. I mean, this is a real opportunity I think to continue to strengthen dialogue between the strong great union members of southern Minnesota and policymakers,” Finstad said.

Finstad says he hopes the endorsement will give him even more of a boost come November.