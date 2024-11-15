LO/LP Football loses 9-Player State semifinal to Fertile-Beltrami, 60-33

(ABC 6 News) — LeRoy-Ostrander/Lyle-Pacelli Football’s season is over after a 60-33 defeat to Fertile-Beltrami Thursday at U.S Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Falcons running back Isiah Wright ruled the day with seven of Fertile-Beltrami’s eight touchdowns and rushing for 361 yards. Bryer Strem was the Falcons’ top defender with nine total tackles and an interception.

New Prep of the Week Cam Hungerholt threw for 238 yards, three scores and two interceptions while adding 152 rush yards and a touchdown for LO/LP. Tyson Stevens rushed for 24 yards and had a touchdown of his own for the Cardinals. Defensively, Stevens was on point with a team-high 13 total stops while Hungerholt and Ryder Stern both had 10 total apiece.

Stopping F-B’s ground attack proved very difficult for LO/LP as the Falcons managed 9.7 yards on 49 carries while the Cardinals averaged 5.3 on 32 tries.

Through the air, the Falcons also had the edge, averaging 9.6 yards a play while LO/LP averaged 8.2 per attempt.

Both teams possessed the ball at nearly similar times, 24:43 for the Falcons compared to the Cardinals’ 23:17.

The Cardinals’ season finishes with a final record of 11-1 as Fertile-Beltrami will face Hills-Beaver Creek for the Class 9-Player Championship on November 23 at 11 AM at U.S. Bank Stadium.

