LIVE VIDEO: Vance Boelter further charged with stalking, murder in federal court

(ABC 6 News) – Law enforcement provided more information Vance Boelter’s arrest and case ahead of his Hennepin County court appearance 6/16.

Boelter faces two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of attempted second-degree murder after killing House Speaker Emeritus Melissa Hortman and her husband, and injuring Sen. John Hoffman and his wife in Hennepin County Court.

Boelter visited four lawmakers’ homes in total Saturday morning, June 14, in an attempt to carry out even more political assassinations, according to officials.

He has been federally charged with 6 counts: two charges of stalking, the murder of each of the Hortmans through use of a firearm, and the shootings of the Hortmans and Hoffmans.

Officials shared “chilling” details of the attacks on Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, during which Boelter allegedly posed as a police officer to get the pair to open the door, then announced he was robbing the home and forced his way inside to shoot the couple.

Boelter traveled to two other lawmaker’s homes to attempt further assassinations and was spotted by a New Hope police officer conducting a wellness check on a senator in the area, according to officials.

Neither of those attempts was successful, according to officials.

He then approached Rep. Hortman’s home and arrived at almost the same time as local police, according to officials. Police allegedly saw Boelter rush into the home and shoot the Hortmans before fleeing the scene.