Live grenades found at History Center of Freeborn County

(ABC 6 News) – A bomb squad was called in to the History Center of Freeborn County on Wednesday after they found live grenades in their collection.

The History Center posted about the incident to their Facebook page after they found three live grenades in one of their collections.

Courtesy of History Center of Freeborn County on Facebook

The Albert Lea Police Department and the St. Paul Police Department Bomb Squad were called in. The explosives were carried out, and thankfully, none of them went off and no one was hurt.

The History Center of Freeborn County also posted a video of the incident to their Facebook, as authorities safely bagged up the grenades.