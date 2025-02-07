Listos Preschool and Childcare celebrates 10 year anniversary

(ABC 6 News) – Listos Preschool and Childcare will celebrate its 10th anniversary with its second annual “Amor y Amistad” Fundraising Gala on Friday.

“Amor y Amistad” translates to “love and friendship” in English. The aim of the gala is to celebrate the importance of community connections in Latin American style.

The gala will feature an authentic gourmet Puerto Rican dinner, live music and dance performances, a silent auction featuring works from local artists, a dance lesson, and a social hour. It runs from 6-10 p.m. on Friday, February 7th.

All proceeds of the event will go towards Listos’ efforts to provide quality education for the community’s youngest learners and bilingual support for families.

Opening in 2015, Listos was Rochester’s first bilingual nonprofit early education program. They aim to provide inclusive and affordable early child education in Rochester.