LIST: 4th of July events happening around the area

(ABC 6 News) — Friday is Independence Day, and cities across the ABC 6 News area are planning plenty of events to celebrate this year’s 4th of July.

If you know of an event not listed below, email us here.

Rochester’s 4th Fest begins at 6 p.m. and runs through 10:30 p.m. at Soldiers Memorial Field. The evening will be filled with family-friendly fun of music, food, and fireworks. It is free to attend. For more information, click here.

The Austin Freedom Festival runs from 10:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. for a full day of events, including a fun run, the parade at 11 a.m., and fireworks beginning at 10 p.m. There is also a full evening of celebrations scheduled for Thursday, July 3. For more information, click here.

The Albert Lea 4th of July Jamboree kicks off on Thursday, July 3 and runs through Sunday, July 6. A parade will take place on July 3 at 6 p.m. starting at the fairgrounds. Fireworks will take place at dusk on July 4 over Fountain and Albert Lea Lakes. For more information, click here.

Stewartville Summerfest begins on July 2 with Teen Night at the Stewartville Pool and runs through Saturday, July 5. The grand parade takes place on July 4 at 6:30 p.m. with fireworks to follow at 10 p.m. at Bear Cave Park. For more information, click here.

The Blooming Prairie Old Fashioned Fourth of July runs from Thursday, July 3 through Saturday, July 5. On July 4, the parade begins at 2:30 p.m. with fireworks at 10 p.m. at Victory Field.

The Harmony 4th of July Celebration begins on July 3 with tours of Niagara Cave, Amish tours, and more. On July 4, another full day of events takes place beginning with the Harmony Conservation Club Pancake Breakfast at 7:30 a.m., a parade at 3 p.m., and fireworks at North Park at dusk. For more information, click here.

The Cannon Valley Fair runs from Wednesday, July 2 through Sunday, July 6. On the Fourth of July, a parade begins the day at 10 a.m. with fireworks beginning at dusk at the fairgrounds. For more information, click here.

The Dover fireworks show will take place at 10 p.m. on Thursday, July 3. For more information, click here.

The Mason City Exchange Club Independence Day Celebration will include a concert and fireworks at the Mason City High School on July 4. The concert begins at 8:45 p.m. with fireworks to follow at 10 p.m. For more information, click here.

The Clear Lake 4th of July Celebration begins Wednesday, July 2 and runs through Sunday, July 6. On July 4, a parade will begin at 10 a.m. before a full day of celebrations, ending with fireworks over Clear Lake at 10 p.m. For more information, click here.

The Charles City 4th of July Celebration begins Friday, July 4 and continues Saturday, July 5. On Independence Day, the parade begins at 10:30 a.m. with fireworks at 10 p.m.

The Osage Independence Day Celebration begins Thursday, July 3 and continues Friday, July 4. Fireworks will take place Thursday night at 10 p.m. at Interstate Park and a parade on July 4 at 10 a.m. For more information, click here.