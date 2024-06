(ABC 6 News) — Starting Monday, June 24th, Operation & Maintenance staff will close Linden Drive between Crescent Drive and Beaumont Drive for tree removals.

This closure will last approximately two days and work will take place between the hours of 7:30 AM-4:00 PM. People needing access to the emergency room of MercyOne can enter from Beaumont Drive.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid this area and use alternate routes during this closure.