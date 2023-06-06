Lincolnshire Splash Pad scheduled to open Thursday

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester families will soon have a new spot to cool down at during the summer.

The Lincolnshire Splash Pad, located at 5276 Members Pkwy NW in Rochester, is scheduled to open on Thursday, June 8. Anyone can enjoy the splash pad at no cost and is open for all ages and abilities to enjoy during the summer months.

The Rochester Parks Foundation raised over $37,000 from residents and businesses to support the Lincolnshire splash pad.

“We are grateful to the 100-plus community members, local businesses, and volunteers who so generously supported this project with their contributions to the Rochester Parks Foundation. This splash pad truly demonstrates the power of public-private-nonprofit partnerships to create meaningful impact for our community’s children and families,” said Hilla Ferguson, board president of Rochester Parks Foundation.

The City of Rochester Parks & Recreation Department and the Rochester Parks Foundation will celebrate the opening of the splash pad on Wednesday, June 14 at 10:00 a.m. The event will include brief remarks from elected officials, members of the Parks & Recreation team, and Foundation board members. Community members and local businesses, especially those who supported the project with a contribution to the Foundation, are encouraged to attend.

In the event of inclement weather, the celebration will be held on June 15.