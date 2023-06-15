Lincolnshire Park splash pad opens in Rochester

(ABC 6 News) – After 15 years of feedback and planning, Rochester’s first splash pad is open at Lincolnshire Park.

The $37,000 splash pad was made possible by community funding. The new, long-awaited attraction is free to the public during park hours.

“We lack aquatic amenities and splash pads are high on that list,” said Paul Widman, director of Rochester Parks and Recreation. “We’re very happy to deliver what the community asked for.”

Widman said that another splash pad, planned for McQuillan Park could be open as soon as next year.