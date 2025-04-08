Lime scooters, e-bikes return to Rochester on Wednesday

With rising temperatures this week, it's the perfect time to explore the city on Lime scooters or e-bikes. Starting tomorrow, riders can use the Lime app to locate these eco-friendly transport options or simply pick one up parked on the sidewalk. To promote better parking and usage, designated parking corrals will be established around downtown, with their implementation expected by the end of the month. Users are reminded to end their rides through the app and park the scooters or bikes properly to avoid additional charges.

(ABC 6 News) — With temperatures on the rise this week, Lime scooters and e-bikes will return to Rochester on Wednesday.

This year, parking corrals will be placed around the downtown area to encourage better parking. The first corrals are expected to be in place by the end of April.

You can find a scooter or e-bike in the Lime app or grab one parked on the sidewalk.

Riders are reminded to end their ride via the app and park it appropriately in order to stop being charged for the ride.