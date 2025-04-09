Limb loss and limb difference clinic receives an upgrade in Rochester

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — A state-of-the-art clinic in Rochester has received an upgrade dedicated to helping those with limb loss or limb difference.

The Hanger Clinic Prosthetics and Orthotics, a leading provider in the country, held a special grand re-opening on Wednesday.

The innovative facility is designed to help patients test out new devices in real-world settings.

“You’re going to incorporate some of these obstacles in just your every day living, and to get a head start, and to kind of know how to handle these kinds of things before they even happen. Really gives you the confidence and allows you to go out and live your life like you used too,” said Kevin Breen, a patient ambassador for the Hanger Clinic.

Although the grand re-opening was held on Wednesday, the clinic has been in Rochester for about 35 years.

“We work with a lot of patients every single day with mobility needs high level amputations as well as on our orthotics side as well too. We see a lot of different complexities, pathologies, and we also serve the whole community too. So we’re in the hospital systems too as well as the skilled care facilities,” said Trevor Klaassen, the manager of Hanger Clinic.

This comes as April marks Limb Loss and Limb Difference Awareness Month. It is a time to celebrate resilience, share experiences, and raise awareness for the more than 5.5 million people across the U.S. who are affected.