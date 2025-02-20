LIFE Mower County holds 30th annual rose sale

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — LIFE Mower County is celebrating 30 years of offering hope and opportunity with its annual rose sale.

The organization has been in the Austin community for more than 70 years, and now, you can make a positive impact on the lives of people with intellectual or developmental disabilities by buying yourself or a loved one a bouquet of red or lollipop roses.

“The funding goes throughout all of programs for the youth and the adults and so every year we try and raise funds to be able to do more things more activities more trips more all kinds of stuff,” said Executive Director Dawn Helgeson.

You can buy a bouquet through March 20 with pickup and delivery available on April 8. To place your order, click here.