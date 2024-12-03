Level Three Predatory Offender relocated to Rochester

(ABC 6 News) — In accordance with Minnesota’s Community Notification Act, the Rochester Police Department has released information regarding Justin Thurmon Keltner, a Level 3 predatory offender.

Keltner moved to the 2100 block of Campus Drive SE, Rochester, MN 55901 on October 28.

In 2021, Keltner engaged in sexual conduct toward three unknown females (adult, 11, and 13-year-old). Conduct included exposing his penis to them as the victims’ (mother and two daughters) walked in a park. Keltner used shock and surprise in an effort to manage the situation.

Keltner also had a prior juvenile conviction for forcing a three-year-old boy into penile-oral penetration.

Convicted predatory offenders have always been released to live in our communities, but it was not until passage of the Registration Act of 1991 that law enforcement had a right to know an offender’s residence or track their moves after his/her initial release from custody.

With the passage of the Community Notification Act, law enforcement now may share information with the public about many of these offenders. This creates an informed community that can engage with law enforcement to address any concerns and/or issues involving these individuals.

Further information may be found here at the Minnesota Department of Corrections Public Registrant Search or you may contact the Minnesota Department of Corrections, Risk Assessment and Community Notification unit by phone at 651-361-7340 or 866-396-9953 or email at notification.doc@state.mn.us.