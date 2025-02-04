Leukemia survivor giving back to others

A comprehensive look at local, multi-state and national news events provided by the ABC 6 News Team including updates on sports and weather conditions and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — In 2022, Madison Clark was granted a wish through Make-A-Wish Minnesota, and now, she is working to make the dreams of kids like her, come true.

In June 2019, when she was 17 years old, the Byron native was diagnosed with Leukemia.

“During my treatment it was very tough because I was at the high risk category,” Clark said.

While undergoing treatment, her team recommended reaching out to Make-A-Wish Minnesota.

“Its a very common misconception that we’re only serving terminally ill children, that’s not the case with the way medicine is,” Tori Schrantz, from Make-A-Wish Minnesota, said.

After some delays because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Clark’s wish, a trip to Hawaii with her family, was granted.

During that trip, Clark and her family went to pineapple farms, swimming with sea turtles and more.

“It was just so much fun, and there was just a bunch of different excursions. It was a trip that I would never be able to do otherwise,” Clark said.

But Clark said it wasn’t just the trip that made her Make-A-Wish experience so special, it was also the team that worked with her throughout her treatment.

“It was nice to have another team there that was not part of my hospital experience, but just to have somebody there that would listen to you and would love to hear about your different ideas,” Clark said.

After her wish was granted, Clark became an intern for Make-A-Wish Minnesota, and now is a wish granting volunteer.

“For us to get to see our wish kids choose to stay connected with us, and give back to other wish families, is just such a joy to see,” Schrantz said.

For Clark, giving back and spreading the same magic she experienced, is something extremely important to her.

“I’ve been able to help kids again, and give them the same resources and fun and excitement that I got from my wish granting team,” Clark said.

Clark is currently studying to become a child-life specialist, so she can help children and families through diagnosis, just like she was.

If you would like to support Make-A-Wish Minnesota, you can donate here.

If you know someone who should be granted a wish, more information can be found here. Kinds between the ages of 2-and-a-half and 18 years old with a critical illness and have not received a wish from another wish granting organization are eligible.