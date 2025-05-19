Less than 24 hours to go for this year’s legislative session, budget bills still being finalized

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(KSTP) — State lawmakers are working with a midnight deadline to work out the final budget bills with the session winding down Monday.

The House and Senate reconvened Monday morning, but a special session will be necessary to finish the biggest parts of the budget.

If that deadline comes with work still left to be done, it means a special session will have to be called – and then, the clock will start ticking to June 30. If there’s still not budget deal by then, the state will enter a government shutdown, which Minnesota hasn’t seen since 2011.

Lawmakers were busy throughout the weekend passing a flurry of bills, including agriculture and housing finance bills, as well as both a judiciary and a public safety finance bill.

A big point of contention with this budget centers around the way the state’s healthcare program sits now – while children of illegal immigrants will still be eligible for the program, adults will be phased out at the end of this year. That’s something DFL members aren’t happy with.

Governor Tim Walz held a media availability on Monday evening, with hours to go in the Legislative Session. It can be viewed in the media player below: