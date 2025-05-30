LeRoy to celebrate end of Highway 56 reconstruction project

(ABC 6 News) – A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held in LeRoy on Friday morning to celebrate the completion of the Highway 56 reconstruction project.

The public is invited to attend the ceremony, which kicks off at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 30th. It will take place along the sidewalk area in front of the Community Center at 204 West Main Street in LeRoy.

The project, which spans a 1.2 mile stretch of Highway 56, started last year in 2024. It aimed to address deteriorating pavement conditions, improve drainage, enhance student crosswalk safety, and make pedestrian improvements to meet current accessibility standards.

During the project, the city of LeRoy also replaced aging city utilities underneath the road. Final phases of the project such as paving, striping, and tree planting were completed this month of May.