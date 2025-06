(ABC 6 News) – According to Freeborn-Mower Electric Cooperative’s outage map, 731 of 733 customers in Leroy have no power Tuesday, June 17.

A staffer with Freeborn-Mower Electric Cooperative said an animal had damaged a substation near Adams, and repairs would continue until about 1 p.m.

Outages extend to about half of Lodi Township and a few customers in Adams, according to the outage map.