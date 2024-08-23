Leroy man accused of forcible sexual assault

(ABC 6 News) – A Leroy man faces 3rd-degree, 4th-degree, and two 5th-degree criminal sexual conduct charges in Mower County Court.

Jacob Earl Wilder, 42, is accused of forcibly assaulting a woman in early August.

According to court documents, Austin police met with a woman who said Wilder attempted to fondle her sexually, and when she refused and tried to leave, he placed her in a choke hold and assaulted her.

After the woman left, police allegedly viewed multiple messages from Wilder apologizing and asking the woman to “please keep it between us.”

Earl said he’d had sexual contact with the woman, but that it was consensual.

He was taken to the Mower County Jail and released the next day on $0 bail with conditions.

Wilder’s appearance is scheduled for Sept. 5.