LeRoy gets a new look after completion of Hwy 56 project; community reacts

(ABC 6 News)- We see the orange cones all the time, but for those calling LeRoy home, the project meant so much more. And with tools and workers finally put away and gone, many are taking a sigh of relief.

“We are very thankful that it’s open, and the traffic is back, and we’re back to normal summer business,” said Sarah Srsen, co-owner of the Sweet’s Hotel.

Sweet’s Hotel is just one of many businesses who felt the squeeze of the project downtown. With a lack of customers, the restaurants’ owners considered shutting their doors entirely last summer.

“We almost look back now and maybe wish we would’ve just closed for the summer because it was pretty detrimental, still being open, our normal business hours, and still having the same amount of staff on and having food ready,” Srsen said.

It is a similar story down the road at Emporium 56. Business plummeted 50% last summer as well, but now, they are feeling hope.

“It was a long six months last year, but we got through it, people came out, but it was still rough with the detour and no traffic,” said Sarah Mensink, Owner of Emporium 56.

But there were some good parts. Crews put in new sidewalks, bike lanes, improved utilities underneath the highway, and made school crosswalks safer.

For LeRoy’s mayor, he says the completion of Highway 56 is a new beginning for the city.

“This epitomizes how we’re planning for the future. The public has been very happy, not so happy when it was being done, but very happy now with the results,” Mayor Ed Koppen said.

Business leaders said even though it was challenging for them throughout the whole process, they are excited about all the positive changes, and they are looking forward to a construction free summer.