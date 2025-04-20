LeRoy Easter egg hunt

Kids in LeRoy were tasked to find 7,000 candy-filled eggs on Saturday morning.

The race was held at North park as part of the annual Easter egg hunt hosted by Lutheran Social Service.

Kids up to age ten swarmed the park with bags and baskets, scooping up as many eggs as their little hands could hold.

There was a reason they were so motivated. Four eggs included special prize tickets that would net the lucky winners and Easter basket stuffed with candy, toys and games.

LeRoy’s Easter egg hunt is a long-standing collaboration between LSS, The Commercial Club and local businesses.