Lemonade Day happening this weekend in the Rochester area

(ABC 6 News) – On Saturday, June 7, lemonade stands will be popping up all over Byron, Rochester, and Stewartville for Lemonade Day.

It’s the fourth year that the Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce has put on the event, which teaches kids financial literacy skills by running their own business.

Ryan Parsons, one of the event organizers, said “I think as you look at how we can best prepare youth for moving into careers further or into school, it’s how can you get some of those soft skills and financial literacy and other details like that with them early on.”

It’s safe to say it’s more than just running a lemonade stand. In preparation for the event, the over 500 young entrepreneurs have created budgets, built marketing strategies, and crafted lemonade recipes.

This year’s event also included the first-ever Lemon U Workshop, presented by Altra Federal Credit Union, giving participants the opportunity to learn more about topics like customer service and budgeting.

These stands will be open throughout the day on Saturday, and there is an online map to help people find the nearest lemonade stands.