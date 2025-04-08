Legendary Minnesota company benefiting from tariffs

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(KSTP) — One legendary Minnesota company is benefiting from tariffs.

Officials with Faribault Mill say tariffs are increasing their bottom line. The iconic blanket maker is 100% American-made.

“Everything we do is not only sourced here in the United States, but it’s proudly made here in the United States,” Faribault Mill CEO Ross Widmoyer said.

Since the tariffs, some companies are reaching out to Faribault Mill out of fear.

“We’re getting phone calls from retailers all over the country who we’ve never done business with that are scared by what’s going to happen with the price of imports,” Widmoyer said.

Founded in 1865, this year marks Faribault Mill’s 160th anniversary.