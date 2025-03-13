Legacy Toys closes in Rochester

(ABC 6 News) — Legacy Toys in Rochester is closing its doors.

A store manager in Edina, Minnesota, confirmed the closure, giving the following statement:

“Yes the store officially closed in Rochester, MN, Monday night the 10th. The store just wasn’t making enough money to stay open. We enjoyed Rochester and are very grateful.”

Legacy Toys has been a Toys for Tots partner.

“Thank you to the owners and staff for blessing kids in southeast Minnesota with toys under the tree Christmas Morning,” Southeast Minnesota Toys for Tots wrote in a Facebook post.