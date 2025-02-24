Legacy 19 Golf Course in Mason City announces grand opening of Bistro Nineteen

(ABC 6 News) — Legacy 19 Golf Course is inviting the community to a grand opening celebration of Bistro Nineteen.

The grand opening will take place on March 6 with festivities beginning at 4 p.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Legacy 19 says the event will mark the official launch of the much-anticipated dining destination, offering a modern, upscale atmosphere.

Guests will be able to enjoy a variety of appetizers from the Bistro Nineteen menu.