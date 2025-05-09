Lawns to Legumes offers reimbursement for gardening natively

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – Gardening is one of the most popular things you can do this time of year, and there are many ways you can go about it. One program in Minnesota is offering gardeners a way to not only plant a garden that looks gorgeous, but is also environmentally friendly and easier on the wallet.

The Lawns to Legumes program is a statewide effort to turn yards and lawns into miniature prairies, reimbursing applicants up to $400 to do so.

People from Moorhead to the Twin Cities have taken part, but some areas, like Austin in Mower County, are high priority.

Caitlin Olson of Austin is one of many who have taken part in the program, but that wasn’t her first foray into native gardening.

“I started with the little prairie just because I was interested in the horticulture side of it,” she says. “I knew it was a good thing. I knew with my rain garden training that the natives were kind of the way to go.”

An environmental studies major, Olson has leaned on her green thumb for years both inside and out.

Then came the Lawns to Legumes program.

“I think it’s just been in my social media radar to look for stuff like that and opportunities to better the environment,” Olson says.

Olson had applied twice before finally getting her grant, mostly thanks to the discovery of the rusty patched bumblebee in town.

“Rusty patched bumblebee was once one of the more abundant species of bumblebees around and since the 1990’s the population really started crashing,” says Luke Reese, director of the Jay C. Hormel Nature Center. “A few years ago it was listed as endangered by the federal government which provides protections.”

It also makes your hometown a high priority for native plant programs when one is found in your backyard.

“One day toward the end of summer I saw a bee that looked like it might possibly be a rusty patched bumblebee,” Reese says. “And I took pictures and submitted it to the state and they confirmed it and so then we were added to the map.”

More than 70 Mower County residents have taken part in the program, alongside more than 8,000 across the state, providing a network of refuges for pollinators.

“Having little oases scattered throughout a community really allows these species to survive,” says Reese.

For Olson, it’s also a way to not have to worry about taking care of crisp, manicured lawn like many of her neighbors.

“It’s very low maintenance,” she says. “What I do for the whole year is do a little leaf cleanup and some mulching. It’s a lazy man’s garden.”

Lawns to Legumes is still accepting applications until May 15.