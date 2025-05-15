Lawmakers wrestle with proposed changes to SNAP benefits

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – A proposal to change requirements for SNAP eligibility and push some of the cost of the program is currently working its way through the House Agriculture Committee before it ends up on the House floor for a vote.

Meanwhile, some in the Senate are preparing to fight against the proposal.

Minnesota Sen. Tina Smith (D) says these changes are extremely harmful, and could lead to not only people losing their benefits but higher taxes on everybody else.

The move to make these changes is part of House Republicans attempts to find savings to help pay for President Trump’s extended tax cuts set for later this year, and Sen. Smith says the focus on the food stamps program is unacceptable.

“The biggest chunk of the tax breaks in this big tax bill the Republicans are negotiating go to big corporations and people that are already making literally billions of dollars,” she said. “So it is unfair to me to think that we would be taking away a nutrition benefit for moms with kids.”

Republicans on the other hand says these cuts, and others, are necessary to help balance the nation’s budget.

At the Minnesota capitol, experts say pushing states to cover part of the cost of SNAP would come with a price tag of roughly $220 million a year.

That move, they say, could mean people who rely on the program could lose their benefits, because the state can’t afford to pay that much and would have to restrict who is eligible.

ABC 6 reached out to Congressman Brad Finstad for comment on the proposal, as he is part of the committee overseeing the budget reconciliation bill the changes are a part of.

We are still currently awaiting a response, as the Agriculture Committee is actively working on a bill.