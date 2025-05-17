Lawmakers weigh in on likelihood of teacher pension reform

As the Minnesota legislative session quickly draws to a close, educators across the state are still waiting to learn the fate of legislation that impacts their ability to retire.

Three separate house bills, each with companion bills in the senate, aim to make retirement more attainable for the state’s teachers.

“There’s broadly a couple bills. HF 1582 which is a Representative Dan Wolgamott bill, it’s kind of a big flagship kind of like what we would like. It’s the highest offer on the table, but it’s also the most expensive,” said Rep. Andy Smith (DFL-Rochester). “It allows unreduced benefits for people aged 60 plus, with 30 years of service, like I just talked about, teachers who are ready to retire, plus years of service, and it increased cost of living adjustments. Now that’s a very expensive, again, proposition, that we are not sure we would be able to do.”

HF 2318 would lower the retirement age to 62, and increase pension revenue for school districts and employer contributions, while HF 2329 would lower the retirement age again from 62 to 60.

“Smaller changes that make some quality of life stuff, but is less expensive, so honestly right now I’m not sure exactly where we are going to land,” said Smith.

Teachers hired before July 1, 1989 could retire with a full pension once their age plus years of service equaled 90.

“I was blessed enough, or I guess old enough where when I came in I was still grandfathered into the Rule of 90, it still applied to me when I retired, and that was a wonderful thing,” said Rep. Peggy Bennett (R-Albert Lea), who was an elementary school teacher for 33 years before moving to the legislature.

Educators today, who dedicate decades of their lives to the physically and emotionally demanding work of shaping the next generation, say in an ideal world, they wouldn’t have to stay in their field until they are 65 to avoid penalties on their pension.

“Teaching is by nature, a very strenuous, intense job,” said Bennett.

While lawmakers on both sides of the political aisle agree something needs to be done to help teachers, they say the main barrier to reforming the system at this time is money.

“The tough part now is we really don’t have any money to work with,” said Bennett. “We can look back, I can say when we had that $18 billion surplus, that’s when we should have been making adjustments to teacher pensions.”

“It is unfortunate that this is sort of reaching a point at the same time when we have, again we’re seeing a lot of cuts at the federal level, as well as our budget at a state level is very, very tight,” said Smith.

Though lawmakers want to change the system and do right by Minnesota educators, realistically, it won’t happen overnight.

“I do think this is a priority that we want to do some action. I would anticipate that it’s not going to be what advocates would like all the way, but I do think it is going to be progress,” said Smith.

“It’s gonna have to be in little bites, you know, little nibbles, and we’ll work with teachers and the teacher’s union and schools and so on to determine what’s the best thing we can do for teacher’s right now,” said Bennett.