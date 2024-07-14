Lawmakers react to Trump shooting
(ABC 6 News) – Federal and state lawmakers in Minnesota and Iowa react to former President Donald Trump being shot at a campaign rally Saturday in Pennsylvania.
RELATED: Law enforcement officials say shooter was outside Trump rally, and was killed by U.S. Secret Service
Republicans and Democrats alike are speaking out.
U.S. House Representative Randy Feenstra (R-IA) send ABC 6 News a statement saying:
“I join the American people in praying for President Trump and those in attendance at his rally. This violence is unacceptable and disgusting. I wish the President a speedy recovery.”
U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) sent out a press release saying:
“I am horrified by what happened at the rally today. My thoughts and prayers are with former President Trump, his family, those injured, and the family of the rally participant who was killed. Violence has absolutely no place in our democracy.”
Many other lawmakers are posting to X, formerly Twitter.
U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA) says he is “Praying for Pres Trump.”