Lawmakers react to Trump shooting

(ABC 6 News) – Federal and state lawmakers in Minnesota and Iowa react to former President Donald Trump being shot at a campaign rally Saturday in Pennsylvania.

Republicans and Democrats alike are speaking out.

U.S. House Representative Randy Feenstra (R-IA) send ABC 6 News a statement saying:

“I join the American people in praying for President Trump and those in attendance at his rally. This violence is unacceptable and disgusting. I wish the President a speedy recovery.”

U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) sent out a press release saying:

“I am horrified by what happened at the rally today. My thoughts and prayers are with former President Trump, his family, those injured, and the family of the rally participant who was killed. Violence has absolutely no place in our democracy.”

Many other lawmakers are posting to X, formerly Twitter.

Tragic scene in Butler, Pennsylvania this afternoon. Thankful for the quick actions by the Secret Service and the response by local law enforcement to maintain the public’s safety throughout this heinous act.



Political violence has no place in our democracy. Please join me in… — Congressman Brad Finstad (@RepFinstad) July 13, 2024

In the midst of chaos, Trump showed strength.



Continuing to pray for him and our country.



God bless America!🇺🇸 — Joni Ernst (@SenJoniErnst) July 14, 2024

Information is still coming in but I want to say this: Violence has absolutely no place in our politics — or anywhere for that matter. I’m relieved former President Trump is safe. — Senator Tina Smith (@SenTinaSmith) July 13, 2024

Violence has no place in American politics. Praying for the safety of former President Trump and everyone at his rally in Pennsylvania. — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) July 13, 2024

U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA) says he is “Praying for Pres Trump.”