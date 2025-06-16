Lawmakers react to capture of Vance Boelter

(ABC 6 News) – The man suspected of fatally shooting Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark, and seriously injuring Sen. John Hoffman and his wife Yvette, is in police custody Sunday night.

RELATED: Vance Boelter arrested near Green Isle home, sources confirm

Following his arrest, House Speaker Lisa Demuth (R-Cold Spring) released a statement saying:

“I’m grateful that this nightmare has come to an end with the suspected murderer captured alive so he can be charged, prosecuted, and punished for the horror he has wrought on our state. Thank you to the brave men and women of local, state, and federal law enforcement who have worked around the clock to ensure this evil man faces justice.”

Minnesota DFL Chair Richard Carlbom released the following statement:

“They got him. My hope is that this news will provide a modicum of comfort to the loved ones of the Hortmans and the Hoffmans tonight. The public will rest a little easier knowing that the shooter is in custody. Thank you to law enforcement for your hard work and effort in pursuit of justice for those impacted.

“The pain of this evil act of violence was made worse by a heinous right-wing misinformation campaign, amplified by public figures who abused their platforms and spread it. There is no place in our politics for those who condone political violence, nor for those who spread outrageous lies about it for their own personal or political gain.”

U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar released a statement saying:

“Thank you to all in law enforcement who worked relentlessly to locate and arrest this suspect. It was a mammoth and heroic effort.”