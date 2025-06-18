Law Enforcement Torch Run raises money for Special Olympics

(ABC 6 News) – Southeast Minnesota law enforcement officers are starting their annual 98 mile run on Thursday to raise money for the Special Olympics.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run is a worldwide fundraising effort for the Special Olympics. At 7 a.m. on Thursday morning, members of the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office and other local law enforcement, detention, and corrections agencies will start from the steps of the Olmsted County Government Center in Rochester.

The 98 mile long run will go from Rochester and make stops in Zumbrota, Lake City, and Red Wing before ending in Hastings at around 5 p.m.

Here is what today’s schedule looks like:

07:00 – Leave the Olmsted County Government Center

08:15 – 65th St. NW Kwik Trip – Rally with bicyclists

10:45 – Zumbrota Covered Bridge and City Hall

1:02 pm – Shawn Schneider Memorial Lake City Memorial

2:27 pm – Red Wing City Hall

4:25 pm – Hastings Ice Arena

4:55 pm – Roadside Park Hastings with the Hastings Sharks Special Olympics Team

Officers will run the torch across Minnesota ahead of the Summer Games at Stillwater High School on the weekend of June 21st-23rd. Members of the Rochester Flyers Special Olympics team will be participating in the games.

Agencies around the world participate in this run to raise money so Special Olympics athletes can participate in sports and activities all year round. Minnesota Law Enforcement has raised around $5 million for Special Olympics year after year.