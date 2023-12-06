Law enforcement responding to swatting incidents across Minnesota

(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) has been made aware of multiple swatting incidents made on Dec. 6, 2023 to schools and Jewish facilities across the state. The swatting incidents involved emailing bombing and shooting threats.

Since 3:45 p.m., BCA stated at least 25 schools and nine facilities have reported receiving threats, each almost identical in language.

Schools and facilities in 19 areas, including a synagogue in Rochester, received email threats.

According to BCA, investigators determined that an individual and address identified in the threats have no known involvement to the swatting incidents.

BCA stated that today no other states reported similar widespread swatting attempts at this time.

BCA also reminds students and communities to immediately notify law enforcement or available officers about all suspected threats to schools.

The BCA recommends downgliding their See It Say It Send It reporting app to alert the agency. That app can be downloaded HERE.