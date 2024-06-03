Law enforcement react to dropped charges against Minnesota state trooper

(ABC 6 News) – Sunday evening Hennepin County Mary Moriarty announced she was dropping all charges against State Patrol Trooper Ryan Londregan.

The following statement can be attributed to Col. Christina Bogojevic, chief of the Minnesota State Patrol, regarding the decision.

“Our troopers work hard every day to keep Minnesota safe. They are in a line of work that is increasingly difficult and dangerous — but also more important than ever. The use of force that took Ricky Cobb II’s life unfolded in a fraction of a second. We acknowledge the loss felt by Mr. Cobb’s family. We also recognize the immense toll this incident has taken on our troopers and staff.

“Following the announcement that charges against Trooper Ryan Londregan were dropped, we move forward with the same passion and commitment to safety and deep appreciation for the public’s support.

“Trooper Londregan remains on paid leave while we conduct a critical incident review.

“Due to civil litigation, we cannot provide any additional comments.”

The Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association (MPPOA) also provided a press release in response to the decision.

Executive Director Brian Peters said, “Open season on law enforcement needs to end – on the streets and in the courtroom. Trooper Londregan should have never been charged, and we are glad this political case is over. Enough is enough.”

(MPPOA) General Counsel and former Washington County Prosecutor Imran Ali said, “The justice system is not a science experiment. Prosecutor are ministers of justice. This case was example of an injustice that has been corrected, but the damage remains. This prosecutor divided our communities all in the name of politics. Shame on you, Mary Moriarty.”