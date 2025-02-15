Law enforcement investigating shooting in Austin

(ABC 6 News) – Law enforcement in Austin are investigating a shooting that took place Saturday afternoon.

Credit – Glenn Brownlow

According to early reports, two people were shot, with one being taken to the hospital with gun shots wounds to the chest, but ABC 6 has not been able to independently confirm these reports. Austin police did confirm there was an active investigation, but weren’t able to comment on specifics.

Witnesses in the area say police have several streets near 5th Avenue NW & 11th St. blocked off as they continue their invesitgation.

ABC 6 did receive a photo showing a person laying on the ground underneath a sheet, but the picture is too graphic to publish.

Credit – Glenn Brownlow

This is a developing story, ABC 6 will continue to update the story as new information becomes available.