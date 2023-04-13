Last minute prep for “Dancing with the Arts Take X”

(ABC 6 News) – It’s an event many of us wait all year for, Dancing with the Arts. With the event coming up, local celebrities are busy perfecting their dances for Saturday night including ABC 6 News Chief Meteorologist Chris Kuball.

This year, eight celebrity dancers are taking the stage including Alaine Westra, the VP of Community Impact at Think Bank. She’s working with her partner John Vitek to make sure they are literally putting their best foot forward.

“I am so uncoordinated,” said Westra.

“I fall while walking on a fairly regular basis. But John and April (Dahl, owner of Dahl Dance) have made it so easy and so fun. I’m so glad I did [it.]”

John thinks she’s getting the dancing down: “She claims that she’s clumsy, and wasn’t allowed to dance as a child because of that. Completely untrue. She’s graceful and a wonderful dancer.”

Alaine and John have some competition. ABC 6 News Chief Meteorologist is putting on his dancing shoes. Working on their dance since February, he and his partner Casi Narr are feeling confident about Saturday night.

“Chris has done a wonderful job,” said Narr.

“He’s a fabulous dancer and I just can’t wait for everyone to see him coming up Saturday.”

As for Chris: “Putting it all together has been the most difficult part for me but it has come together effortless now.

“The win is in the forecast for Chris and Casi! We need your vote to help us win that popular vote!

The event is scheduled for Saturday, April 15 at the Mayo Civic Center ballroom on the upper level. Voting is available as an online pre-event as well as at the event. All money will go youth arts education.

For more information on the dancers, voting, and tickets, you can click here.