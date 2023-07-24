Last day of the North Iowa Fair

(ABC 6 News) – The North Iowa Fair had its last day Sunday. Organizers say they were really happy with how things went this year.

They said they tried some new things this time around to get attendance back up after a drop in attendance the past few years.

“We just needed a refresh moment. We raised about 150 thousand dollars to bring in new attractions and things for people to do. It was a success we had a great five day run,” said General Manager Dane Dugan.

The vendors also thought this year was a success. Lucky Wife Wine Slushies out of Clear Lake says it’s important for the community that the fair does well, and they were happy to be a part of it.

“It went very well. Wednesday we were surprised at the crowd that has been here. Every day it has gotten better, more and more people have come out to support us and it’s been great seeing people get back at the fair this year,” said Monica Haan.

Monica adds this is a big deal for business owners like her especially being a new franchise. Lucky Wife was handing out free samples and selling their slushies all week. Giving the business more exposure to the north Iowa community.