Floyd County Fair wraps up for the year Sunday

(ABC 6 News) – As the weekend wraps up, it’s also time to say goodbye to the Floyd County Fair for the year.

Sunday was its final day and even though some vendors were closing up shop there were still many in attendance for the horse show and livestock auction.

Fair organizers say it takes a long time to plan the fair. Even though it’s only a weeklong, Kelsey Uetz the fair board president, says plans for next year are already in the works.

“Well, we really lucked out with the weather. The weather was great. It wasn’t too hot and no rain. So, that was perfect it helped the turnout. We had so many people out here all week. No big hiccups really, all the entertainment went well food trucks, food stands all of that went really well honestly,” said Uetz.

Uetz also says their first step is getting entertainment planned for next year and its fundraisers so they can keep the fair clean and free for all.