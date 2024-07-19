Lasker Jewelers in Rochester relocating to Galleria at University Square

(ABC 6 News) — Lasker Jewelers, an iconic fixture in downtown Rochester, is making a short trip down the road and relocating to Galleria at University Square.

Preparations are underway to take over the suite currently occupied by M Gear.

Nicole Lasker along with her sister Liz are the third generation of the Lasker family to lead the business. “Our dad recognized the power of Mayo when he purchased the store from the Blickle family in the ‘70s,” Nicole said via a press release. “We’ve had our eye on the Galleria for a few years and we’ve been impressed with the continued vibrancy of the Mall.”

Clients can expect an expanded luxury environment with signature designs, custom creations, diamonds, and estate jewelry. Lasker says they will put extra effort into making the store welcoming and comfortable. The Lasker Diamonds location on 16th Street will remain open.

The Laskers expects to wrap up operations in the current location in the Kahler Grand Hotel early in 2025. The new Galleria store will open before the Spring of 2025.