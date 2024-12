(ABC 6 News) — A large police presence is on scene at 2nd Pl NW in Byron.

Olmsted County Sheriff Torgerson told ABC 6 News that the presence is on scene for a mental health subject who is uncooperative at this time.

There is no threat to the public, according to Sheriff Torgerson.

ABC 6 News has a crew on the way to the scene, and we will have more details when they become available.