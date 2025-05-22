Large mosquito hatch expected due to recent rain

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Recent rain has been a great gulp of water for all things greem, but it’s also attracted some unwanted summer guests.

According to the Metropolitan Mosquito Control District, mosquito season is starting off slower than usual, but the rain is expected to trigger a big hatch.

That hatch means we’ll likely see more mosquitoes by next week. Crews say they’ve already spotted some aggressive spring biters.