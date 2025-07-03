Large felt SPAM sculpture to be showcased in Northwood

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – It’s an unforgettable celebration of art, music, and Midwest creativity, and it’s all at Art Farm Iowa.

The Artfarmaganza Festival brings in artists from all over, including one famous for turning entire convenience stores and deli counters into soft sculptures.

This year, the artist, Lucy Sparrow, is unveiling her first ever Iowa and Midwest installation of what may be the world’s largest felt SPAM sculpture.

At three meters tall and four meters wide, it’s 38 times bigger than a normal can of SPAM.

“SPAM is a product that has kind of been a constant throughout my art career. It seemed the most appropriate sculpture to be made as we are just south of the Minnesota border. So, it is an important product around this area,” said Sparrow.

Meanwhile, Iowa-born singer-songwriter Dan Bern is coming back to his roots for an exhibition of regional-themed paintings, plus two live performances.

The art festival runs from this Friday through Sunday. More information can be found here.