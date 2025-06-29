Large crowd out for grand parade on final day of Rochesterfest

The Rochester community celebrates the Med City with its favorite annual tradition

(ABC 6 News) – After a long week of unpredictable weather, the 2025 Rochesterfest grand parade went off without a hitch. Community members were thrilled to celebrate their city in the Rochester tradition.

“The rains been a little hectic but I’m glad it wasn’t downpouring and so we could enjoy the parade this year,” said Brittney Pietrzak, from Rochester.

“I’m so happy after a long week of rain, and depressing weather, to just be able to be outside,” said Mykitta Davis, of Rochester.

Colorful and creative floats of all kinds marched through the parade route near Soldier’s Field. ABC 6 News also getting in on the action. Everyone agreeing the parade gets better and better each year.

“Just bringing a more variety of things and making people feel included, I love that and so, it’s changed over the year but I think for the better,” Davis said.

Of course everyone has their favorite part.

“The bands, I love the music,” said Pietrzak.

“I thought it was a pretty cool 4H float, I think they had some wood, so it was pretty cool, they had the animals, and I liked that, so the kids really enjoyed that,” said Davis.

But most importantly, it’s about bringing people together, and having fun in the sun.

“I enjoy the family functions of everyone enjoying, especially people who have moved to Rochester that have never seen it or had a parade before,” Davis said.

Organizer talks top events from Rochesterfest 2025 and what can be done to improve moving forward.

However, the festival did take some shuffling around throughout the week as a result of rainfall, but the event organizer said, despite that, he is happy with the turnout.

“It turned out great, the people really supported us. Yeah it hurt we had to cancel a couple of days, but people are out tonight having a blast, they came out last night, and had a blast. Rochester really supports Rochesterfest,” said Randy Stocker, executive director of Rochesterfest.

Stocker said this is the biggest he’s seen Rochesterfest, and the plan is to keep making it bigger year after year.