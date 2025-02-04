Lanesboro man charged for alleged outburst at City Council meeting

(ABC 6 News) – A Lanesboro man faces charges after allegedly threatening the mayor at a council meeting.

Gary Eldon Lea, 73, was charged in late January with one count of 5th-degree assault–fear of bodily harm or death; and one count of disorderly conduct.

According to court documents, on Oct. 24, the Preston police spoke with Lanesboro City Administrator Mitchell Walbridge about an incident that happened at a City Council and Library Board meeting a few days prior.

According to court documents, the meeting had been held in the Lanesboro Community Center gym.

Court documents allege that security footage from the Community Center showed Lea approaching the seated Lanesboro Mayor Jason Reeseman and “confronting” him, as well as Walbridge.

According to court documents, Walbridge told police he saw Lea approach Reeseman “dropping ‘F-bombs.'”

“Walbridge heard Reeseman say, ‘Is that a threat?'” court documents read. ” Walbridge heard Lea respond with, “You’re g***** right it is,” but was unable to hear the rest of what was said to Reeseman.”

Preston police later contacted Reeseman, who said Lea had told him “I’m going to get you, we have a problem,” before allegedly confirming the threat.

Lea is scheduled to be arraigned Feb. 7.