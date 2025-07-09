Lanesboro looks to overcome bad weather, economic uncertainty to become tourism hub

(ABC 6 News) — A southeast Minnesota city known for its major flooding risk is hoping to turn the Root River from a liability into an asset.

About a quarter of Lanesboro’s properties are at risk for flooding in the next 30 years, according to the Climate Risk Site First Street.

However, that is not stopping Lanesboro from capitalizing on one of its most prominent features.

The city is a hub for all who love the arts outdoors, and its the outdoors that has turned the city into what it is now.

Most of the attraction comes from the Root River State Bike Trail, which runs through town, but the Root River itself plays an equally vital role even with that flood risk.

The last few years haven’t been easy, though.

After summers with extreme drought and last year’s torrential rainfalls, businesses slowed.

“Even after it got, you know, the river settled down, it never really got that busy afterwards. But we’re hoping for a good strong finish. It looks really promising you know all the way up into the fall,” said Ken Soiney, the owner of River Rats Outfitters.

Lanesboro is used to bouncing back, even thriving when many did not during the 2008 Great Recession, and even during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite an uneasiness for some with our economy, some in Lanesboro aren’t so worried.

“I think while that isn’t a good thing for the country or the world when we have downturns and uncertainty, I think Lanesboro has shown and proven itself to be again kind of that steady place where people can always go and have a good time almost regardless of what their budget is,” said Joe Goetzke, the executive director of Lanesboro Area Chamber of Commerce.

Tourism is Lanesboro’s bread and butter, and it is always encouraging people to visit even if the weather turns bad.