Lanesboro citizens demand transparency from city officials

(ABC 6 News) – A special city council meeting was called in Lanesboro to address several complaints against the city’s mayor on Tuesday.

City Administrator Mitchell Walbridge filed a code of conduct complaint against Mayor Alicia Person on January 28, listing four accusations against her.

Walbridge claims Mayor Pearson is overstepping her authority by attempting to add items to council agendas prior to meetings, and giving directives to Walbridge despite the code of conduct stating they must be cleared by city council members.

Walbridge also claims Mayor Pearson is disrespecting his time with extensive demands, and that she has shown abusive conduct to Walbridge by calling his actions passive aggressive and unprofessional.

The complaint came immediately after the mayor filed her own complaint against Walbridge earlier that day, claiming he failed to uphold transparency, lacked professional communication and undermined her mayoral authority.

The community was hoping to get transparency from their city officials, and while not everyone felt they got that at the meeting, others are hopeful it will come.

When the meeting began, discussion did not get past the first claim before it was motioned by council member Kathryn Wade to let a third party settle the complaint through mediation.

Residents did not shy away from demanding more transparency, as all their questions about the allegations against Mayor Pearson had not been answered.

There were many outbursts from the community members present throughout the evening, including one woman who shouted at the end of the meeting, “Where is your transparency with all of your community members who took their time to come here? We have a right to hear what you guys are doing.”

The council decided to move the matter to medication in a 4-1 vote, with council member Mindy Albrecht-Benson being the sole vote against.

“A part of me did want to kind of hash everything out here,” said Mayor Pearson. “If our focus is to actually like kind of fix this relationship, which it’s not that bad honestly. I think it’ll be better to do it offline, when tempers aren’t as raised.”

Some residents agreed that mediation is the best course of action to settle the differences between Pearson and Walbridge, so the council could return to focusing on work that benefits the whole community.

“The results tonight to have it sent to mediation is probably where it should’ve gone in the first place,” resident Jerry Ritter.

“I don’t believe that anybody truly has an axe to grind, per say, I think people just want to know more and try to just get to the solution,” Adrienne Sweeney.

Walbridge declined to comment on his complaint against Pearson following the meeting.