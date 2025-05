(ABC 6 News) – A fire at a Fillmore County farm on Monday required the help of two local fire departments to put the blaze out.

Courtesy of Lanesboro Fire Department on Facebook

According to a Facebook post from the Lanesboro Fire Department, it received a mutual aid call from the Fountain Fire Department for a structure fire on County Road 8.

Engine 11 and Tankers 1 and 2 arrived to assist in bringing the fire under control.

No injuries were reported.